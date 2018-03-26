Fans can now drink a cold one while waiting outside GABP gates

The "Clydesdale Cart" is located near the Joe Morgan and Pete Rose statues. (FOX19 NOW)

The Cincinnati Reds on Monday unveiled new features at Great American Ball Park, including upgrades that span outside the ballpark gates.

The “Clydesdale Cart” will serve $5 Budweiser beers outside the ticketed area on Crosley Terrace before games.

The cart is open two hours prior to the first pitch and closes at the beginning of the game.

Beer purchased at the Clydesdale Cart can be brought into the game. That means fans can enjoy a cold one while standing in ticket lines or waiting for friends.

The cart will be located near the Joe Morgan and Pete Rose statues.

Phil Castellini, Chief Operating Officer for the Reds, also unveiled a new feature that’s been years in the making: The Garden Bar.

The Garden Bar will be hard to miss once fans enter the ballpark. It’s located just inside the main ballpark entrance to the right of the Crosley Terrace gates. The Garden Bar serves beer, wine, soda and water from the time ballpark gates open until the end of the seventh inning.

