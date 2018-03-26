Fans can now drink a cold one while waiting outside GABP gates

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.Full Story >
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.Full Story >
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.Full Story >
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.Full Story >
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.Full Story >
