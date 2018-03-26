Suspect packages, one with explosives, sent to DC military facilities

(RNN) - At least two DC-area military facilities were sent suspicious packages, one confirmed to contain explosive material, the Army said on Monday.

The two known facilities that received packages were the National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington, and Fort Belvoir, 45 minutes from the capital in northern Virginia.

"At 12:10 p.m., 52nd Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Fort Belvoir, VA, confirmed the package tested positive for black powder and residue," an Army spokesman, Mike Howard, said in a statement. "The X-ray conducted indicates suspected GPS and an expedient fuse were attached. The package was rendered safe. No injuries are reported."

CNN reported the FBI now has the packages and is examining them at a lab in Quantico, VA.

According to WRC-TV in DC, a third package is under investigation at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Citing NBC reporter Pete Williams, WRC-TV also said there were reports of suspicious packages at the CIA, a Secret Service facility and a Navy base in Richmond, VA.

