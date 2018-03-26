White House probing huge loans to Kushner's family firm

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed until at least June while the 151-year-old structure undergoes repairs from damage in a crash last week, state transportation officials announced Monday.Full Story >
Simply Money reports that Americans owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, and many people are hampered down by monthly payments. Moreover, scammers are finding it easy to rip off people who owe lenders.Full Story >
Rain is on the way back to the FOX19 NOW viewing area, and there could be plenty of it.Full Story >
Hamilton County faces a $28 million budget deficit because of state cuts, lower sales tax revenue, and investment income, the county administrator said Monday.Full Story >
A proposed $1.27 million settlement has been announced with the family of an 18-year-old killed in an accident last year at the Ohio State Fair.Full Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationFull Story >
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedFull Story >
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistFull Story >
