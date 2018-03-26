Mother says she was sexually assaulted by stranger at home: 'I'm scared to death'

A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children. (WXIX)

A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children. Now, she says that she doesn't feel safe in her home.

"I can't sleep. Every time I close my eyes all I see is his face," said Rachel, who didn't want to release her last name.

The mother tells FOX19 NOW she woke up around 1 a.m. on Saturday to feed her baby. The stranger then reportedly made his way inside her home from the front door, which she says was locked.

"Sometimes all you have to do is push on it enough and it comes open," said Rachel.

She says didn't hear him as he walked through the door past her children. She was in the kitchen washing her baby's bottle when she says the man sneaked up behind her and sexually assaulted her.

"I smoked a cigarette and I use the exhaust fan so I was smoking with my back turned to the kitchen. I turn around and he's right there," said Rachel.

She says that's when the attack began.

"He had me pinned down, holding my hands above my head," she said.

She says she didn't know what the man was going to do next but believes her son saved her life.

"What spooked him was my 4-year-old son cries in his sleep. He's done it since he was a baby. He started doing that and it scared him and he ran out the back door," said Rachel.

She then called Middletown police and they searched for the man. Monroe police also assisted with a K-9 but they eventually lost the man's scent.

Rachel thinks the man had a car waiting close by. She still doesn't know why the stranger chose her.

"I'm scared to death that he's going to come back. I can't sleep every noise that I here I jump and it's really tough. He could have killed me and left me there for my kids to find," she said.

After the terrifying incident, she says she is keeping her kids and phone close by just in case the man does try to come back.

She also wants to warn others so that they don't become the next victim.

"He took something from me that I'll never be able to get back," said Rachel.

Right police only have a vague description of the man. The victim says he appeared to be Hispanic and has a muscular build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans white white shoes the morning of the incident.

Rachel says she is planning to meet with police later this week so that officers can work on drawing a sketch of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police.

