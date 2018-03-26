Madeira police respond to child enticement call, release offender vehicle description

Madeira police are asking residents to be on the lookout.

They responded to the intersection of Kenwood Hills and Maple Ridge Drive on Monday around 7:45 p.m. for a report of child enticement. A girl told authorities she was approached and offered candy by the occupant of a brown SUV driven by an African American male.

Madeira police immediately contacted surrounding police agencies and had Hamilton County officials put out an all-county broadcast detailing the offender's vehicle.

If you see an SUV matching that description, authorities are asking you to call 911.

