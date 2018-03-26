Madeira police respond to child enticement call, release offende - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Madeira police respond to child enticement call, release offender vehicle description

MADEIRA, OH (FOX19) -

Madeira police are asking residents to be on the lookout.

They responded to the intersection of Kenwood Hills and Maple Ridge Drive on Monday around 7:45 p.m. for a report of child enticement. A girl told authorities she was approached and offered candy by the occupant of a brown SUV driven by an African American male.

Madeira police immediately contacted surrounding police agencies and had Hamilton County officials put out an all-county broadcast detailing the offender's vehicle.

If you see an SUV matching that description, authorities are asking you to call 911.

