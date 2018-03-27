Clout of young voters uncertain; A real force or a fad?

Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.

Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...

From Stormy to Comey, others borrowing from Trump's playbook

Supporters argue that the measure would encourage immigrants to report crime without fearing deportation, while critics say local police should provide more assistance to federal authorities.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers' Association at the 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento, Calif. Orange County...

(Logan Wroge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP). About 40 students from across Wisconsin march in Madison, Wis. on their way to Janesville, Wis. as part of a "50 Miles More" event to protest gun violence and advocate for gun control Monday, March 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this March 24, 2018, photo, people hold the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington in support of gun control. They have walked out, marched and demanded action across America to stop gun violence. But it's far from certa...

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP). In this March 24, 2018, photo, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, from Florida's 10th congressional district, responds to demonstrators during a rally in downtown Orlando, Fla., as a part of the nationwide protest against gun...

By STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Despite their enthusiasm now, it's far from certain that the young people behind the exploding "March for Our Lives" movement will be a political force at the ballot box this fall.

Republicans are skeptical. Democrats are hopeful. And organizations that favor gun control are spending tens of millions of dollars to ensure that young people don't get distracted before November's midterm elections.

If history is any guide, keeping young voters engaged for the next seven months will be no small task. Just 15 percent of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 20 cast ballots in the last midterm election.

If fully engaged, young voters could re-shape the American political landscape this fall - and perhaps for much longer.

