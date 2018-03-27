Clout of young voters uncertain; A real force or a fad? - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Clout of young voters uncertain; A real force or a fad?

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP). In this March 24, 2018, photo, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, from Florida's 10th congressional district, responds to demonstrators during a rally in downtown Orlando, Fla., as a part of the nationwide protest against gun... (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP). In this March 24, 2018, photo, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, from Florida's 10th congressional district, responds to demonstrators during a rally in downtown Orlando, Fla., as a part of the nationwide protest against gun...
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this March 24, 2018, photo, people hold the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington in support of gun control. They have walked out, marched and demanded action across America to stop gun violence. But it's far from certa... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this March 24, 2018, photo, people hold the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington in support of gun control. They have walked out, marched and demanded action across America to stop gun violence. But it's far from certa...
(Logan Wroge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP). About 40 students from across Wisconsin march in Madison, Wis. on their way to Janesville, Wis. as part of a "50 Miles More" event to protest gun violence and advocate for gun control Monday, March 26, 2018. (Logan Wroge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP). About 40 students from across Wisconsin march in Madison, Wis. on their way to Janesville, Wis. as part of a "50 Miles More" event to protest gun violence and advocate for gun control Monday, March 26, 2018.

By STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Despite their enthusiasm now, it's far from certain that the young people behind the exploding "March for Our Lives" movement will be a political force at the ballot box this fall.

Republicans are skeptical. Democrats are hopeful. And organizations that favor gun control are spending tens of millions of dollars to ensure that young people don't get distracted before November's midterm elections.

If history is any guide, keeping young voters engaged for the next seven months will be no small task. Just 15 percent of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 20 cast ballots in the last midterm election.

If fully engaged, young voters could re-shape the American political landscape this fall - and perhaps for much longer.

