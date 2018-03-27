Father dies after rescuing toddler from pond

The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.Full Story >
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.Full Story >
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.Full Story >
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.Full Story >
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.Full Story >
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.Full Story >
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.Full Story >
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.Full Story >
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.Full Story >
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.Full Story >