Officer disciplined after teen's police car suicide

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A police officer has been disciplined in connection with a 17-year-old who fatally shot himself in the back seat of a police cruiser in Ohio.
According to a disciplinary letter, Officer Devin Ray failed to thoroughly search Xavier McMullen before putting him in the back of a patrol car Aug. 25. Ray has been docked three days pay for violating the department's transportation and prisoner control procedure.
Akron police say McMullen and two 18-year-old men were arrested as suspects in an armed robbery. The suspects were placed in separate cruisers.
A gunshot rang out as officers continued to investigate the robbery, and police returned to find McMullen dead with a gun lying next to his body.
The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.
