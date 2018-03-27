Police: Woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.
Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Arriving officers reported the 54-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet.
The woman was arrested for drunkenness and transported to county jail.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Madeira police are asking residents to be on the lookout.Full Story >
Madeira police are asking residents to be on the lookout.Full Story >
A fourth-grader at Sands Montessori Elementary School says her walk to school is dangerous because there is no sidewalk.Full Story >
A fourth-grader at Sands Montessori Elementary School says her walk to school is dangerous because there is no sidewalk.Full Story >
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.Full Story >
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.Full Story >