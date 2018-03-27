Military history group offers passes for Louisville event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - People interested in learning about war and peace during the Society for Military History's meeting in Louisville next month may be eligible for an economical community day pass to the event.

The international group is offering $39 passes to its sessions April 6 to 8 for residents of nine counties neighboring Louisville: Jefferson, Bullitt, Shelby, Henry, Trimble, Oldham and Spencer in Kentucky and Clark and Floyd in Indiana.

The University of Louisville's College of Arts and Sciences and its history department are hosts for the conference, and the theme is "Landscapes of War and Peace."

About 600 participants are expected, with more than 90 sessions scheduled.

Registration for day passes is available online or at the door.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.