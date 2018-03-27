$1.27 million settlement proposed in State Fair death

One person died and seven others were hurt on a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair in July 2017. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A proposed $1.27 million settlement has been announced with the family of an 18-year-old killed in an accident last year at the Ohio State Fair.

Court records show the parents of Tyler Jarrell would receive $870,000, and the rest will go toward attorney fees and funeral costs.

Jarrell died and seven others were injured, including his girlfriend, University of Cincinnati student Keziah Lewis, 19, when the Fire Ball ride broke apart at the fair July 26.

Lewis was critically hurt, along with four other victims.

Jarrell's body was found about 50 feet from the ride, Columbus fire officials said at the time. Some riders flew as much as 20 to 30 feet in the air before crash landing.

Dutch manufacturer KMG previously said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam.

An attorney for Jarrell's estate says the proposal is only a partial settlement with the ride's owner and two companies that inspected the ride. The family is continuing their case against KMG and other defendants.

The settlement requires a judge's approval.

A court hearing is scheduled for April 18.

