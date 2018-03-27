Heineken 'Sometimes Lighter is Better' ad pulled over racism complaints

(RNN) - A Heineken commercial was pulled Monday night from TV and internet amid concerns that it appeared racist.

In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past some black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.

Chance the Rapper was one of many who called the ad "terribly racist." He also tweeted, "I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views."

Another Twitter commenter also accused the company of "triggering the racism debate on purpose."

'Heineken Light' ad though. Do people in those boardrooms just like triggering the racial debate on purpose? — Pascal (@michstizzy) March 27, 2018

Sometimes I think people can overreact — this isn’t one of those times. There area a lot, an odd number, of black people in that ad. And they all miss the beer. https://t.co/fGiD40TQ3n — John Aravosis (@aravosis) March 26, 2018

Someone else took the opportunity to bash the product altogether.

Even worse than the (not so) subtly racist Heineken ad is the taste of their beer — Ben Epstein (@epsben) March 26, 2018

Heineken said they pulled the ad after listening to the complaints.

"While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, and that light beer is better than other high-calorie options - we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns," Heineken USA spokesman Bjorn Trowery told CNN Money.

Heineken hasn't been the only company to face backlash over a questionable ad this year.

H&M sparked outrage in January with an ad showing a black child model with a hoodie that read "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle."

Not only did they stop showing the ad, they stopped selling the product altogether. As a result of the controversy, Two celebrity collaborators stopped working with the brand, CNN reported.

