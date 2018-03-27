Crash closes most of WB I-275 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes most of WB I-275

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
A vehicle hit a wall on westbound I-275, reducing it to one lane at Loveland-Madeira Road. (www.ohgo.com) A vehicle hit a wall on westbound I-275, reducing it to one lane at Loveland-Madeira Road. (www.ohgo.com)
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A crash is slowing the morning commute on westbound Interstate 275 in Clermont County.

The highway is down to one lane, causing major backups, at Loveland-Madeira Road, according to county dispatchers.

Motorists are squeezing by a crash in the left hand lane.

A vehicle struck the wall, injuring at least one person about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, they said.

It's not clear when lanes will reopen.

Other traffic issues we are following this morning:

  • A crash with entrapment has Reading Road closed at Portman Avenue in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police said.
  • A Rumpke truck is on its side off Ohio 222 and Rolling Acres Drive in Bethel, according to Clermont County dispatchers.
  • WB I-275 was mostly blocked at Petersburg Road in Hebron earlier this morning due to a crash that has cleared.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

