Crash closes most of WB I-275

A vehicle hit a wall on westbound I-275, reducing it to one lane at Loveland-Madeira Road. (www.ohgo.com)

A crash is slowing the morning commute on westbound Interstate 275 in Clermont County.

The highway is down to one lane, causing major backups, at Loveland-Madeira Road, according to county dispatchers.

Motorists are squeezing by a crash in the left hand lane.

A vehicle struck the wall, injuring at least one person about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, they said.

It's not clear when lanes will reopen.

Other traffic issues we are following this morning:

A crash with entrapment has Reading Road closed at Portman Avenue in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police said.

A Rumpke truck is on its side off Ohio 222 and Rolling Acres Drive in Bethel, according to Clermont County dispatchers.

WB I-275 was mostly blocked at Petersburg Road in Hebron earlier this morning due to a crash that has cleared.

Wet pavement, and scattered showers await you for the morning drive. Rain will become more widespread later today. pic.twitter.com/ltCTxxVueA — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 27, 2018

