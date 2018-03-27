DeWine spearheads statewide opioid conference in Mason

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will be in the Tri-State Tuesday spearheading a statewide conference about the opioid epidemic.
“Ideas for Our Future, Addressing Childhood Trauma to Create Positive Outcomes,” will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christ's Church on Western Row in Mason.
The conference will focus on the children and families who are negatively impacted by heroin use, according to a prepared statement from DeWine's office.
Among the 700 people in attendance will be police officers, foster parents and medical professionals.
Several topics are expected to be discussed including how this trauma negatively affects a child’s mental development because of the neglect that often takes place when a parent is abusing an opioid.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, a record number of children are being placed in Ohio’s Foster Care system, half of them due to drug abuse or neglect from a parent.
This is the fifth installment of DeWine's "Ideas" conference series focusing on the impacts of the opioid epidemic in Ohio.
@OhioAG will be holding a statewide conference today to fight the opioid epidemic and its negative affects on children and families. I’ll have more from Christ’s Church in Mason on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/liGZBQTWzs— Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) March 27, 2018
