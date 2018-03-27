Lawyer: Driver charged in Elder teacher's death to plead out Tuesday

Kayla Wilson in court with her lawyer, Clyde Bennett, in December. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The driver charged with killing an Elder High School teacher in a hit-and-run accident will plead out Tuesday, her lawyer tells FOX19 NOW.

"The case will be completely resolved today," Clyde Bennett said.

Kayla Wilson is scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker, court records show.



Wilson, 23, faces 17 years if convicted of all charges related to the Dec. 9 crash that killed Mark Klusman, 74: two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

She is held in lieu of $1.5 million bond at the Hamilton County jail.

Bennett declined Tuesday morning to say which charges his client would plead to.

Wilson has never held a license to legally drive in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Public Safety told FOX19 NOW earlier this year.

Cincinnati police wrote in court records that Wilson smoked marijuana and got behind the wheel of a car illegally the morning of Dec. 9 - for at least the second time that week - and caused the crash that ultimately killed Klusman.

Wilson was driving south on Warsaw Avenue, speeding at about 50 mph, when she lost control of a Buick Regal about 11 a.m., police wrote in a sworn statement.

The Buick spun sideways and hit a parked 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup truck.

Klusman was standing at the back of the truck and also was hit by the Buick, according to police. He suffered multiple life-threatening injuries.

Wilson backed the Buick away and fled the scene, leaving him behind critically injured, court records show.

First responders rushed Klusman in critical condition to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died at the hospital just over two weeks later, the day after Christmas.

Back on the day of the crash, police found the Buick abandoned at Third Street and Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati.

From there, investigators say they tracked Wilson down.

She initially gave a false statement, police wrote in an affidavit, and then later confessed to:

smoking marijuana before the crash.

crashing her vehicle at the scene.

knowing she believed she was driving around 50 mph and that speed was too fast for the road.

"She also admitted to knowing she was under suspension at the time of the crash, but did not know she struck the victim," the affidavit states.

Earlier this month, the city of Cincinnati held a dedication ceremony to rename Vincent Avenue in Price Hill Mark Klusman Way.

The honor was in recognition of his lifetime of commitment and contributions to the city and Elder High School, where he taught and was a mentor for 51 years.

State: Motorist accused of hitting Elder teacher never had license, under 2 suspensions at time of crash

