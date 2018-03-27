Cincinnati's City Hall standoff in week 4 amid racial unease

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - There's a real-life soap opera playing in the city hall of the home of Procter & Gamble, the company that helped pioneer the daily dramas.
A standoff between Cincinnati's mayor and city manager is in its fourth week. While the battle appears to be mainly a conflict between two strong-willed leaders, it has racial overtones in an Ohio city with a troubled past.
Mayor John Cranley wants the city council to approve a severance package for manager Harry Black. He says Black has a pattern of unprofessional behavior.
But a majority of the council is balking at the buyout, and some community leaders are criticizing "the public takedown" of a black leader.
Cincinnati is the heart of a metro area of more than 2 million people in three states.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
