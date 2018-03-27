Uber makes wrong turn, gets stuck on stairs - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Uber makes wrong turn, gets stuck on stairs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) - An Uber driver in San Francisco made a wrong turn and got stuck on a pedestrian staircase outside a grocery store on Monday.

Police called it a "freak accident."

A tow truck tried to pull the vehicle off the staircase, but the cable broke causing the car to slide down, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

The car then crashed into a trash can and came to a final stop when it hit a fire hydrant, the Examiner said.

There were passengers inside the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Uber said it's looking into the incident and it's unclear if the driver will be cited.

