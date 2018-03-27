Thomas More's Cooper leaves for KWC - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Thomas More's Cooper leaves for KWC

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Tmcsaints.com) (Tmcsaints.com)
FOX19 -

Thomas More head basketball coach Drew Cooper is now the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Cooper resigned at TMC after five seasons and will be introduced at a press conference on Monday. He led the Saints to back-to-back NCAA DIII NCAA Tournaments.

"The last five years have been my pleasure," said Cooper. "To be able to coach the quality of kid that I've coached at Thomas More, it has been the time of my life."

Kentucky Wesleyan is a DII program located in Owensboro.

Cooper leaves Thomas More as the third-winningest coach in program history.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:09:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:52:31 GMT
    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    Full Story >

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    Full Story >

  • Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:49:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:51:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.Full Story >
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.Full Story >

  • Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:20:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:51:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    Full Story >

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly