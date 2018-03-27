Thomas More's Cooper leaves for KWC

The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.Full Story >
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.Full Story >
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.Full Story >
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.Full Story >
The head of the federal government's ethics agency says the White House is looking into whether up to $500 million dollars that went to Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate company may have...Full Story >
The head of the federal government's ethics agency says the White House is looking into whether up to $500 million dollars that went to Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate company may have spurred ethics or criminal law violations.Full Story >