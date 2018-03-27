Kentucky man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man faces assault charges involving his pregnant girlfriend.
The News Enterprise reports 36-year-old Brandon Farmer of Elizabethtown was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
According to an arrest report, a woman told Elizabethtown police she was grabbed by the neck, slammed to the floor and choked in a hotel room she lived at with Farmer.
Farmer is being held on $10,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center.
It wasn't immediately known whether Farmer has an attorney who could comment on the charge.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
