Kentucky man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man faces assault charges involving his pregnant girlfriend.

The News Enterprise reports 36-year-old Brandon Farmer of Elizabethtown was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

According to an arrest report, a woman told Elizabethtown police she was grabbed by the neck, slammed to the floor and choked in a hotel room she lived at with Farmer.

Farmer is being held on $10,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center.

It wasn't immediately known whether Farmer has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com

