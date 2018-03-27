Final Four ticket prices won't break the bank

The seats for championship game start for $120. (Source: Vivid Seats)

The Final Four championship game is scheduled for Monday, April 2. (Source: NCAA)

(RNN) – Tickets for this year’s Final Four are a relative bargain.

You can get in the door for Monday’s championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, for as little as $120, according to Vivid Seats, an online secondary ticket marketplace.

Granted those are in the nosebleed section of the 70,000-seat facility, but you’ll still be in the same zip code as the festivities.

Good seats will cost you a bit more. Non-suite tickets top out above $7,400. There’s also a single ticket available in a suite for nearly $26,000.

An average ticket is going for $290.

Not a bargain you say?

An average ticket for the last College Football Playoff National Championship game went for $2,400. For the last Super Bowl, the figure was more than $5,500.

With tickets for the championship at their lowest prices in the last six years, fans of Loyola, Michigan, Villanova and Kansas can attend and not have to take out a second mortgage.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.