Reports: UofL closing in on Chris Mack

Will Chris Mack become the next head coach of the University of Louisville men's basketball team? (WXIX)

Will Chris Mack become the next head coach of the University of Louisville men's basketball team?

For weeks, the rumors surrounding Mack's potential departure from Xavier have been at a constant hum. On Tuesday, that hum became a banshee scream as reports from CBS Sports and ESPN suggested Mack is a goner.

Chris Mack will be Coach at Louisville / look for a presser late Wednesday afternoon! Would be a quality choice/A winner! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 27, 2018

Louisville and Chris Mack remain in negotiations, per multiple sources. Barring something unforeseen, he'll be the Cards' next head coach. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2018

Kent Taylor, sports director at FOX19 Now’s sister station in Louisville, reported on Monday that a coach currently with Xavier called a recruit recently and said they are now actively recruiting that player to Louisville.

UofL is expected to hire a new coach this week.

Billboard sends message to Mack: Xavier Nation wants you to stay

Mack, a 1992 Xavier University graduate, was a two-time team captain as a player at Xavier.

He has been the men’s head basketball coach for nine seasons and is the winningest coach in school history.

This past season, he led the Musketeers to their first outright conference championship and was named Big East coach of the year.

Mack, 48, was also selected as the 2010-11 Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year. After the 2015-16 season, he was named national coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Basketball Times, and CBS Sports.

The coach has previously drawn interest from University of Tennessee, Indiana University, Ohio State and the University of California.

Mack's wife, Christi, is from Louisville and starred at Holy Cross High School, according to WAVE 3 News.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.