Mom arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car seats

We are starting the day with some patchy fog and a few light rain showers.Full Story >
Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down in Springdale due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Florence police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for placing a skimmer at an area ATM.Full Story >
A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 75 for several hours in Lockland Tuesday night, authorities said.Full Story >
The parking lot was packed at the Newcomer funeral home Tuesday night while services were held for a mother and son recently gunned down in their apartment.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >
