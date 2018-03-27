Here's how far you'd have to drive to get your hands on a Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry

The good news? Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurries exist.

The bad news? Cincinnati residents would have to drive to Ontario, Canada to get one.

(To be exact, 151 Sandwich Street in South Amherstburg, Ontario, for those interested. It's roughly a 350-mile drive from the Tri-State.)

The treat has a vanilla soft-serve base mixed with chunks of milk chocolate, as well as the creamy inside of the Cadbury Egg drizzled throughout, according to Spoon University. Spoon University reports the treat is only available in Canada and Australia through April 1.

