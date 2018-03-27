Kings Local Schools adds 2nd resource officer

The Kings Local School District will have two full-time school resource officers beginning next school year.

A Warren County Sheriff's deputy will serve the elementary buildings, according to a press release from the district.

“There is no higher priority than the safety and security of our students and staff,” Tim Ackerman, superintendent of Kings Local School District, said in the release.

Ackerman noted the district already has one full-time school resource officer who is headquartered at the high school and responsible for multiple locations.

The agreement comes through a partnership between the district, Deerfield Township and the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

“Knowing Sheriff Larry Sims and his team are focused on our safety allows us to keep our attention on educating," Ackerman said.

“Ensuring the safety of our kids takes the watchful eye of an entire community,” Deerfield Township Board of Trustees president Lelle Lutts-Hedding said.

The sheriff added that providing a safe learning environment for children is a priority.

“These are our kids and grandkids, too, so we take this work personally and feel privileged to serve," Sims said.