Update: Butler County boxer Porsche has gained 12 pounds

Porsche weighs 32 pounds now. When Butler County deputies found her five days ago, she was 20 pounds. (Source: Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers)

A boxer who was found by the Butler County dog warden in critical condition last week has regained 60 percent of her body weight.

Porsche, a fawn and white female, now weighs 32 pounds, according to a Facebook post by the dog warden and humane officers. She was 20 pounds when officers took her in Thursday.

Porsche and Chloe, a black and white Pit mix were picked up by officials Thursday in the 1000 block of Franklin Street, Hamilton.

The owner, Brian S. Trauthwein, 42, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. He did not enter a plea Monday in Hamilton Municipal Court.

