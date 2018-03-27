Facebook applauds mom who teaches her son a lesson at Goodwill

Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. (Source: Facebook/Cierra Brittnay Forney)

HOG MOUNTAIN, GA (RNN) – When Cierra Brittany Forney posted a picture on Facebook of her son dragging clothes through a Goodwill in north Georgia, she was trying to teach him a life lesson.

What she did was create an internet sensation. More than 200,000 shares, and another 570,000 likes and loves.

The reason for the lesson? Forney said her 13-year-old was acting a little “entitled.”

“Acting like he's too good to shop at Wal-Mart or making snarky comments about kids at school who shop at the Goodwill and quite a few other things,” her Facebook post from Sunday said.

Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.

“Whatever he found is what he would have to wear,” mom said. “He isn't happy and shed a few tears but I firmly believe in 15 years he will look back and laugh at the day his Mom made him shop at goodwill.”

More than 130,000 people commented on the post.

“You go mama!!!” said Jane Talcott.

"Parents need to take a lesson from you," said Joan Carman. "A little humility can go a long way in a person’s life.”

“Good parenting!” added Mary Keith.

And from Valorie Severide-Jones, “I can't love this enough.”

In a separate Facebook post on Tuesday, Forney said she was amazed by the response.

“I had NO idea this would happen,” she said, adding her son was “completely fine” with her posting the picture to begin with.

“I didn't do this to punish him. It wasn't to show him that Goodwill isn't a good place to shop. I did this to teach him that money and name brands don't change who we are as people.”

Forney said the shopping trip accomplished her goal.

“All that matters is my son is completely 100 percent okay with what happened. My son has learned a valuable lesson from this AND my son is rockin' his button up shirt he bought from the Goodwill with PRIDE today!!!”

