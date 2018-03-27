Streetcar slated to operate on regular schedule for Reds Opening Day

The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar is slated to operate on its regular schedule for Reds Opening Day, March 29.

The Cincinnati Bell Connector operates between 6:30 a.m. and midnight on game day, with trains arriving at stations approximately every 12 to 15 minutes.

Tickets are $1 for two hours or $2 for an all-day pass.

Metro Day Pass and 30-Day Pass holders can ride the streetcar for no additional cost.

On April 2, for the 99th Findlay Marketing Opening Day Parade, the streetcar will open following the conclusion of the parade for the safety of participants and spectators. The streetcar will open by about 4 p.m. that day, following the parade.

