'Sexy' Instagram lawsuit: Thousands sign petition to fire UC volleyball coach

A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player has filed a lawsuit against the school and women's volleyball coach Molly Alvey, claiming an unlawful, gender and racially discriminatory removal from the team.

The lawsuit claims the player, Shalom Ifeanyi, was removed because she did not fit a "biased image" of a UC volleyball player. The lawsuit claims racial/color discrimination, sex discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ifeanyi claims in the lawsuit that Alvey harassed her about pictures she was posting on her personal social media accounts, telling her that many of her photos were "too sexy."

A petition calling for Alvey's firing, posted online at Care2 Petitions, has been signed by more than 9,000 individuals as of Tuesday afternoon.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the University of Cincinnati for comment and has not yet heard back.

