XU's Bluiett named AP All-American

Xavier senior Trevon Bluiett has been named a second-team AP All-American.

Bluiett is the fourth Musketeer to named to the AP first, second or third team joining Tu Holloway (third team in 2011), Byron Larkin (third team in 1988) and David West (second team in 2002 and first team in 2003).

Bluiett scored 2,261 points in his four-year career at Xavier, which ranks second on XU’s all-time scoring list. His 762 career rebounds rank 11th in Xavier history.

Bluiett is one of only 13 players in Big East Conference history to earn Big East first team honors three times. He also earned a spot on the all Big East Tournament team for a third straight year.

