Chris Mack writes heartfelt goodbye to Xavier - and takes one last jab at UC

incinnati head coach Mick Cronin, left, shakes hands with Xavier head coach Chris Mack after Cincinnati's 60-45 win in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Graciously thanking fans for their support, Chris Mack on Tuesday penned a heartfelt goodbye to Xavier.

Mack is leaving XU for a head coaching position at the University of Louisville, a decision he called "one of the toughest of my life."

"For over 18 years I called Victory Parkway home. From the day I walked on campus as a student-athlete in 1990- to returning as an assistant coach in 2004 - to that life changing moment when I was named your head coach in 2009... THIS PLACE has always had my heart," Mack wrote in a letter posted on Twitter.

[Xavier's Chris Mack signs 7-year deal with Louisville]

The Xavier alum had drawn interest from schools like Ohio State and University of California, but until UofL, no other opportunity had felt "right," he wrote.

Mack also took the opportunity to throw shade toward rivals University of Cincinnati.

"I will be cheering for the Muskies every chance I get, especially on that night once a year we beat those guys from Clifton," Mack said, referencing the Musketeers' and Bearcats' annual Crosstown Shootout game.

Xavier won the historic matchup in the rivals' most recent meeting last December.

Greg Christopher, Xavier University Director of Athletics, assured fans that the school is conducting a national search to find Mack's replacement.

"I have assured them [the team] that we will find the best person to continue the progress of our program. My door is open to them," Christopher said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.