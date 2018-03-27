Chris Mack writes heartfelt goodbye to Xavier - and takes one la - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Chris Mack writes heartfelt goodbye to Xavier - and takes one last jab at UC

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
incinnati head coach Mick Cronin, left, shakes hands with Xavier head coach Chris Mack after Cincinnati's 60-45 win in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) incinnati head coach Mick Cronin, left, shakes hands with Xavier head coach Chris Mack after Cincinnati's 60-45 win in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Graciously thanking fans for their support, Chris Mack on Tuesday penned a heartfelt goodbye to Xavier. 

Mack is leaving XU for a head coaching position at the University of Louisville, a decision he called "one of the toughest of my life."

"For over 18 years I called Victory Parkway home. From the day I walked on campus as a student-athlete in 1990- to returning as an assistant coach in 2004 - to that life changing moment when I was named your head coach in 2009... THIS PLACE has always had my heart," Mack wrote in a letter posted on Twitter. 

[Xavier's Chris Mack signs 7-year deal with Louisville]

The Xavier alum had drawn interest from schools like Ohio State and University of California, but until UofL, no other opportunity had felt "right," he wrote.

Mack also took the opportunity to throw shade toward rivals University of Cincinnati. 

"I will be cheering for the Muskies every chance I get, especially on that night once a year we beat those guys from Clifton," Mack said, referencing the Musketeers' and Bearcats' annual Crosstown Shootout game. 

Xavier won the historic matchup in the rivals' most recent meeting last December. 

Greg Christopher, Xavier University Director of Athletics, assured fans that the school is conducting a national search to find Mack's replacement. 

"I have assured them [the team] that we will find the best person to continue the progress of our program. My door is open to them," Christopher said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Fight fire with fire: opponents borrow from Trump's playbook

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:49:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:03:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Looking to get ahead in ...
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.Full Story >
    Those looking to get ahead in President Donald Trump's Washington are borrowing his media playbook.Full Story >

  • breaking

    Xavier's Chris Mack signs 7-year deal with Louisville

    Xavier's Chris Mack signs 7-year deal with Louisville

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:02:23 GMT
    Xavier coach Chris Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andy Manis)Xavier coach Chris Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

    Chris Mack signed a seven-year contract with the Cardinals, sources told FOX19 NOW Tuesday afternoon. 

    Full Story >

    Chris Mack signed a seven-year contract with the Cardinals, sources told FOX19 NOW Tuesday afternoon. 

    Full Story >

  • 'Sexy' Instagram lawsuit: Thousands sign petition to fire UC volleyball coach

    'Sexy' Instagram lawsuit: Thousands sign petition to fire UC volleyball coach

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:54:16 GMT
    Thousands have signed an online petition to fire the University of Cincinnati women's volleyball coach after a controversy involving a former player's Instagram. (Source: Instagram, GoBearcatsVB)Thousands have signed an online petition to fire the University of Cincinnati women's volleyball coach after a controversy involving a former player's Instagram. (Source: Instagram, GoBearcatsVB)

    A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player has filed a lawsuit against the school and women's volleyball coach Molly Alvey, claiming an unlawful, gender and racially discriminatory removal from the team.

    Full Story >

    A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player has filed a lawsuit against the school and women's volleyball coach Molly Alvey, claiming an unlawful, gender and racially discriminatory removal from the team.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly