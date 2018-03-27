Lawmakers pass bill to ban abortion procedure after 11 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that would ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.
The House voted 75-13 Tuesday to send the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunch abortion opponent. The bill drew contentious debate during its journey through the legislature.
Abortion-rights activists warn it would draw a court challenge if it becomes law. They say similar laws in other states have been struck down or blocked while legal challenges proceed.
The bill would ban an abortion procedure known as "dilation and evacuation" 11 weeks or later into a pregnancy, except in medical emergencies.
It's a common method of second-trimester abortions. The procedure was used in 537 of 3,312 abortions done in Kentucky in 2016, according to state statistics.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cincinnati City Council member plans to file a complaint against Mayor John Cranley this week in what he claims could be a possible bribery case.Full Story >
A Cincinnati City Council member plans to file a complaint against Mayor John Cranley this week in what he claims could be a possible bribery case.Full Story >
A fourth-grader at Sands Montessori Elementary School says her walk to school is dangerous because there is no sidewalk.Full Story >
A fourth-grader at Sands Montessori Elementary School says her walk to school is dangerous because there is no sidewalk.Full Story >
Chris Mack signed a seven-year contract with the Cardinals, sources told FOX19 NOW Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Chris Mack signed a seven-year contract with the Cardinals, sources told FOX19 NOW Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Reese Arrington could not follow Deer Park to the Division-III state title game because of an illness. So the champs came to him.Full Story >
Reese Arrington could not follow Deer Park to the Division-III state title game because of an illness. So the champs came to him.Full Story >