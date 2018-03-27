Appeals court finds Google infringed on Oracle's Java

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a decision in a long-running legal battle over whether Google infringed on Oracle's Java programming language to build its hugely popular mobile operating system, Android.
The court said Google's use of Java was "not fair" and sent the case back to trial to determine damages.
Oracle had originally sought $9 billion. The court said Android helped Google earn $42 billion in advertising revenue since the first Android phone went on sale in 2008.
Oracle hailed Tuesday's ruling, saying the opinion by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal District "upholds fundamental principles of copyright law."
A Google spokesman said the ruling was disappointing and that it "will make apps and online services more expensive for users." The company said it is considering its options.
The court weighed whether Google's copying of 11,500 lines of Java code at the core of its Android operating system amounted to fair use and found it did not.
Judge Kathleen O'Malley, writing for the three judges hearing the case, rejected Google's argument that use of the code was non-commercial; found it wasn't "transformative" since the copied code performed exactly as Oracle intended; and that Google's development of Android robbed Oracle of the ability to make money from its Java SE platform for mobile devices.
In fact, Java SE had already been in phones from companies like BlackBerry and Nokia. The court said that Amazon used the fact that Android was given out free to manufacturers to negotiate a steep discount on Java SE for use in an early Kindle tablet. Amazon later switched to using a modified version of Android.
"There is nothing fair about taking a copyrighted work verbatim and using it for the same purpose and function as the original in a competing platform," O'Malley wrote.
It's the second time this appeals court has dealt with the case.
U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup sided with Google in 2012, ruling that so-called "application programming interfaces" (APIs) weren't protected by copyright. The appeals court overturned Alsup's ruling and sent the case back for a second trial, in which a jury also found in Google's favor in May 2016. Both companies appealed that decision.
Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell 4.5 percent Tuesday to close at $1,006.94, while Oracle shares also fell 2.4 percent to close at $45.38.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.Full Story >
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >