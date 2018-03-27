County prosecutor, on bribery accusations against mayor: 'This is going nowhere'

A Cincinnati City Council member plans to file a complaint against Mayor John Cranley this week in what he claims could be a possible bribery case.

Council member Wendell Young released this statement Tuesday, claiming he recently received a call from the mayor regarding the city manager's future:

Last Saturday, I received a call from Mayor John Cranley regarding the severance package he has been shopping around to various members of the city council for their vote. Mayor Cranley asked me what I wanted from him for my vote in supporting his ordinance that would pay the city Manager over $400,000.00. I told him absolutely nothing and hung up. This call troubled me greatly as I have worked in law enforcement and felt that there was something wrong with his offer. Yesterday, I called the Ohio Ethics Commission about the call. After waiting for ten minutes, the investigator suggested that I go to law enforcement- not the Ethics Commission- as he felt there is a potential bribery case against the Mayor. Based on the Ethics investigator’s recommendation, tomorrow, I will head to the U.S. Attorney’s Office where I will be filing a complaint against Mayor John Cranley, for a possible bribery charge. Because of the sensitivity of this matter, I will have nothing to say until I have met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cranley's spokesperson, Holly Stutz Smith, responded with the following statement:

This is nothing more than another in a long line of silly political stunts offered up by Councilman Young. Like the other frivolous suit Councilman Young filed against the Mayor (SERB complaint 2016), we’re confident this one will be dismissed. It's disappointing that Councilman Young continues to put his personal animosity and political agenda ahead of doing what is best for the city. But, given that he has spent over four years fighting against instead of working with the mayor to move our city forward, we’re not surprised that he can’t tell the difference between an offer to collaborate and a bribe.

"I have read Mr. Young's letter and there is no crime in this letter," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. "This is going nowhere."

Earlier this year, Cranley asked City Manager Harry Black to quit. Recently, the mayor didn't have enough votes in the council for a buyout package.

The standoff between Cincinnati's mayor and city manager is now in its fourth week. While the battle appears to be mainly a conflict between two strong-willed leaders, the Associated Press reports, it has racial overtones in an Ohio city with a troubled past.

