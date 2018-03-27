Neighbor convicted in Ohio college student's killing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Jurors have convicted an Ohio man in the killing of a college student who disappeared while bicycling.
James Worley now could face the death penalty in the 2016 killing of Sierah Joughin (JAW'-gihn) after a jury convicted him Tuesday of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other charges.
The 20-year-old University of Toledo student was found dead in a cornfield three days after she was last seen near her home west of Toledo.
Prosecutors say DNA evidence shows Worley and the victim were at the site of the abduction, inside his barn near Delta and where her body was discovered.
Her family wants Ohio lawmakers to create a public registry that tracks people convicted of violent crimes.
The 58-year-old Worley spent time in prison for abducting another woman in 1990.
