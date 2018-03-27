Cincinnati city officials ask for public’s help in reporting potholes

Some City Council members were working hard helping to fill a pothole Tuesday morning.

“There are obviously gigantic potholes all over the city. We are aware of that. We drive the same streets as all of our constituents do,” said City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld.

Council members Amy Murray and Sittenfeld are calling on citizens to report potholes.

“We actively need our constituents to help us get these potholes filled and the biggest way you can do that, be our eyes and ears and our spotters,” said Sittenfeld.

The city’s Department of Public Services has been working hard to fix the problem.

“We’ve filled more this year already then we did of all of last year. We’re over the 18,000 mark already this year, and I think we did like 14,000 all of last year,” said Superintendent of Traffic & Road Operations Jarrod Bolden.

Murray says residents can use their phone to help pinpoint each one.

"If you're driving and you see a pothole, we only know to fill it if you let us know," she said. "It's there, so if you pull over and go to Fix It Cincy on your phone, it will actually GPS where you are."

You can learn more about the Fix It Cincy app here.

