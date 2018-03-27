Someone bit Beyonce's face, and the 'Beyhive' wants to know who - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(RNN) - Hashtag, Who Bit Beyoncé’? The mystery surrounding this question and hashtag has caused a viral-like investigation by Twitter users and the “Beyhive,” the superstar’s ultra-protective fanbase.

This is after reports surfaced on Monday, of actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish’s claim that someone, a well-known woman. possibly an actress, bit ‘Queen Bey’ on the face during an afterparty last year following Jay Z’s 4:44 concert.

Haddish told the story in an interview with GQ’s Caity Weaver, but she stopped short of revealing the identity of the person who allegedly bit Beyoncé. 

Once the story got out, rumors immediately began to circulate, with some reports pointing to actress Sanaa Lathan, who later tweeted her denial.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she knows who bit Beyoncé’s face, but she isn’t telling.

KitKat decided to get a piece of the controversy.

Then there was Breaking News…well sort of, when Chrissy Teigen decided to play with feelings of Beyoncé’ fans once more.  

Reports suggest that Beyoncé’s camp has neither confirmed, nor denied whether or not the allegations are true.

