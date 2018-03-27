Someone bit Beyonce's face, and the 'Beyhive' wants to know who

Haddish told GQ magazine in a profile released Monday, March 26, that someone allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party back in December. (Source: (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP))

(RNN) - Hashtag, Who Bit Beyoncé’? The mystery surrounding this question and hashtag has caused a viral-like investigation by Twitter users and the “Beyhive,” the superstar’s ultra-protective fanbase.

This is after reports surfaced on Monday, of actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish’s claim that someone, a well-known woman. possibly an actress, bit ‘Queen Bey’ on the face during an afterparty last year following Jay Z’s 4:44 concert.

Haddish told the story in an interview with GQ’s Caity Weaver, but she stopped short of revealing the identity of the person who allegedly bit Beyoncé.

Once the story got out, rumors immediately began to circulate, with some reports pointing to actress Sanaa Lathan, who later tweeted her denial.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite ?? — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she knows who bit Beyoncé’s face, but she isn’t telling.

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

KitKat decided to get a piece of the controversy.

Then there was Breaking News…well sort of, when Chrissy Teigen decided to play with feelings of Beyoncé’ fans once more.

Reports suggest that Beyoncé’s camp has neither confirmed, nor denied whether or not the allegations are true.

