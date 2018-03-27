The Latest: Bill backs abstinence content in sex ed classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on action by Kentucky lawmakers to pass bills in the waning days of the 2018 legislative session (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would require sex education classes in public schools to include abstinence education.

The bill cleared the House on a 77-14 vote Tuesday. The measure goes back to the Senate, which will consider changes made by the House.

The bill says that if schools offer sex education classes, the instruction would include content that promotes abstinence as the "desirable goal" for all school-age children, and that it's the best way to avoid unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

The measure says sex education instruction would have to include but not be limited to the abstinence content.

5:40 p.m.

Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on a bill that makes the biggest changes to the workers' compensation system in more than 20 years.

The measure cleared the House on a 55-39 vote and now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The legislation is backed by business groups but opposed by organized labor.

A key part of the bill would put time limits on benefits for some injured workers.

The proposed 15-year benefit cap from the date of injury would apply to certain workers filing claims for permanent, partial disability because of on-the-job injuries.

Many of those workers eventually return to the labor force. Currently, they are entitled to medical benefits for the duration of the disability. The bill would allow those injured workers to make recertification filings that, if approved, would let them continue receiving medical benefits.

3:35 p.m.

Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that would ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.

The House voted 75-13 Tuesday to send the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunch abortion opponent. The bill drew contentious debate during its journey through the legislature.

Abortion-rights activists warn it would draw a court challenge if it becomes law. They say similar laws in other states have been struck down or blocked while legal challenges proceed.

The bill would ban an abortion procedure known as "dilation and evacuation" 11 weeks or later into a pregnancy, except in medical emergencies.

It's a common method of second-trimester abortions. The procedure was used in 537 of 3,312 abortions done in Kentucky in 2016, according to state statistics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.