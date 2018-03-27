More charges: Hamilton County indicts alleged child rapist on 10 counts

A Cincinnati man accused of pursuing or engaging in sex with children in two states is now facing more felony charges.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Nicholas White, 29, on 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, fifth-degree felonies.

White previously was indicted on several counts of gross sexual imposition, rape and importuning in Hamilton County. He also faces charges of seeking sex with a minor in Franklin County, Kentucky.

White is being held in Hamilton County Jail on $1.5 million bond. He is set to appear in court April 9.

