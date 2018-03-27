Coroner: 1 dead in crash on I-75 near Shepherd Lane - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Coroner: 1 dead in crash on I-75 near Shepherd Lane

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX/file WXIX/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 75 just north of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Shepherd Lane.

According to the coroner, this is a fatal crash. FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Motorists should proceed with caution and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly