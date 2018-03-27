$458 million jackpot 4th largest in Mega Millions history - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

$458 million jackpot 4th largest in Mega Millions history

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Source: WJXT via CNN) Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

(CNN) - Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing has an estimated jackpot of $458 million.

That's the fourth-largest in the history of Mega Millions.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Of course, to win it all, players must pick the correct six numbers from two separate pools -- five different numbers from one to 70, and a sixth number from one to 25.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:43 AM EDT2018-03-28 08:43:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Full Story >

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Full Story >

  • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:09:49 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-03-28 08:22:43 GMT
    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    Full Story >

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    Full Story >

  • Asian stocks hit by tech losses

    Asian stocks hit by tech losses

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:19:58 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 07:11:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    Full Story >

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly