$458 million jackpot 4th largest in Mega Millions history

(CNN) - Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing has an estimated jackpot of $458 million.

That's the fourth-largest in the history of Mega Millions.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Of course, to win it all, players must pick the correct six numbers from two separate pools -- five different numbers from one to 70, and a sixth number from one to 25.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

