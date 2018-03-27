Miami University cop accused of assaulting, threatening wife - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Miami University cop accused of assaulting, threatening wife

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Ofc. Aaron Baker has served on the Miami University Police for 16 years. (Source: Miami University Police) Ofc. Aaron Baker has served on the Miami University Police for 16 years. (Source: Miami University Police)
James Baker is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife. (Source: Hamilton County Jail) James Baker is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife. (Source: Hamilton County Jail)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Miami University police officer is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill his wife.

James Baker appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

Court documents say Baker made daily threats against his wife, including holding a gun to her head on one occasion.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, domestic violence and using a weapon while intoxicated.

The charges stem from an incident over the weekend at the couple's Colerain Township home.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Baker currently is on leave from the Miami University Police. He is listed on the website as Ofc. Aaron Baker, a firearms instructor with the force for 16 years.

Powered by Frankly