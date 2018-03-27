Admins: Franklin High staffer on leave after potentially inappro - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Admins: Franklin High staffer on leave after potentially inappropriate communication with student

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(file) (file)
FRANKLIN, OH (FOX19) -

A Franklin High School staff member is on administrative leave.

This comes after school administrators say they became aware of potentially inappropriate electronic communications between the staffer and a current student.

Superintendent Michael Sander said after an initial investigation, that staffer is now on administrative leave.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly