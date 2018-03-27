Florence police searching for those behind skimmer at area bank's ATM

Florence police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for placing a skimmer at an area ATM. (Source: Florence police)

They say the subjects in the photos below are accused of placing the skimmer at the BB&T bank's ATM on Feb. 3.

Those who recognize these people should call 859-334-5556 or at michael.dickhaus@florence-ky.gov

