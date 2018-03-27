Man revokes job offer to Florence Mall Easter Bunny helper, claims her boyfriend attacked him

Shawnte Darden of West Price Hill said he was trying to be nice when he offered a woman a job, an offer he says prompted her boyfriend to go into a jealous rage and attack him. (WXIX)

Shawnte Darden of West Price Hill said he was trying to be nice when he offered a woman a job, an offer he says prompted her boyfriend to go into a jealous rage and attack him.

Darden claims the attack happened Saturday while he was at work in the Florence Mall.

“That’s why I can't wait to get the other footage,” he said. “They kept coming at me and I was like, 'I don't want to do this.' I kept telling them that but they kept rushing me."

Darden said the woman he offered the job to is an Easter Bunny's helper at the mall. She takes pictures.

He admits they may have gone out to have a smoke before the boyfriend, who also works at the mall, came to visit.

“I guess he got upset because I was talking to her,” he said. “He came up to the job all upset.”

Darden works at a company that deals in virtual reality at the mall but the fight was as real as it gets. After he and the boyfriend got into it, the boyfriend's brother jumped in the action as well.

No one was arrested.

Police said they did not see the fight, but told Darden he could file a complaint with the county attorney.

He said he took back the job offer to the man’s girlfriend.

“I’m not going to hire her,” he said.

