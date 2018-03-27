Funeral services held for mother and son fatally shot in northern Kentucky

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.Full Story >
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.Full Story >
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.Full Story >
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.Full Story >
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.Full Story >
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.Full Story >
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.Full Story >
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.Full Story >
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.Full Story >
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.Full Story >