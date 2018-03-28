Lost dog's brother finds him stuck in log

After a Jack Russell terrier named Lou went missing in the woods, his owners turned to the trusty nose of Lou’s brother. (Source: WANE/Phyllis Whitright/CNN)

DECATUR, IN (WANE/CNN) – The nose knows, especially if that nose belongs to a dog.

That’s true in the case of a Jack Russell terrier that found his brother stuck in a log in the woods.

It started when Phyllis Whitright and her husband were wrapping up their afternoon walk with their dogs Ike and Lou.

"We yelled for the dogs and Ike came running, but Lou never did," Whitright said.

The 9-year-old terriers don’t need leashes because they normally stick close to their owners. But it seemed Lou’s nose led him into the unknown, far from the couple.

"He was nowhere, so we looked all over the place. We searched the woods everywhere," Whitright said.

They had to take a break after a few hours of looking. They soon resumed the search, but still no Lou.

The couple called the sheriff’s department, reached out to friends and posted on social media. But by then the day was coming to an end.

"When I came back home, and of course I was crying the whole time, I could hardly sleep," Whitright said.

The next day they went back to look again. They still weren’t having any luck. That is, until Lou’s brother Ike led the search.

Ike took the couple to a fallen tree, and there was Lou.

"I looked down and there's a little hole there, and Lou's face is sticking out," Whitright said. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, I found him! I found him! Lou's alive!'"

Lou was stuck, unable to move or really even bark, but 24 hours later he was rescued.

Now the family is safe and back together, and credit goes to Ike.

"Ike's the one that went down on that log and looked for him,” Whitright said. “So, he's our hero."

Lou’s family also wanted to make sure they thanked everyone who helped in the search, including friends and the local sheriff’s department.

