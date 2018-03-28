US soldier killed in Korean War identified after 68 years

CLEVELAND (AP) - A U.S. soldier from northeast Ohio who was killed in the Korean War has been identified after 68 years and is to be buried with full military honors.
The Plain Dealer reports that the niece of Army Sgt. First Class Peter Simon says his remains are being returned for burial Saturday in a cemetery in the Cleveland suburb of Northfield.
Dolores Soltesz, of the Cleveland suburb of Maple Heights, says the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency notified her earlier this year that Simon's remains had been identified. The agency said he was killed in action Sept. 5, 1950. His remains were found the next year but remained unidentified until this January.
Soltesz says Simon's mother had previously provided officials with a DNA sample for identification purposes.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Keep your umbrella close the next several days -- up to 2 inches of rain could soak parts of the Tri-State.Full Story >
Keep your umbrella close the next several days -- up to 2 inches of rain could soak parts of the Tri-State.Full Story >
The parking lot was packed at the Newcomer funeral home Tuesday night while services were held for a mother and son recently gunned down in their apartment.Full Story >
The parking lot was packed at the Newcomer funeral home Tuesday night while services were held for a mother and son recently gunned down in their apartment.Full Story >
According to the coroner, the crash was fatal.Full Story >
According to the coroner, the crash was fatal.Full Story >
Shawnte Darden of West Price Hill said he was trying to be nice when he offered a woman a job, an offer he says prompted her boyfriend to go into a jealous rage and attack him.Full Story >
Shawnte Darden of West Price Hill said he was trying to be nice when he offered a woman a job, an offer he says prompted her boyfriend to go into a jealous rage and attack him.Full Story >
Florence police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for placing a skimmer at an area ATM.Full Story >
Florence police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for placing a skimmer at an area ATM.Full Story >