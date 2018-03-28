Former UC athlete says she was kicked off team for photos

CINCINNATI (AP) - A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."
Nineteen-year-old Shalom Ifeanyi filed the lawsuit in federal court last week, alleging racial and sex discrimination by UC and volleyball coach Molly Alvey.
Ifeanyi says she was removed from the team because she did not fit the description of a UC volleyball player. She alleges Alvey harassed her about the pictures posted to her social media accounts.
The teenager is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. UC Athletics spokesman Ryan Koslen says the university has no comment on pending legal matters.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Keep your umbrella close the next several days -- up to 2 inches of rain could soak parts of the Tri-State.Full Story >
Keep your umbrella close the next several days -- up to 2 inches of rain could soak parts of the Tri-State.Full Story >
The parking lot was packed at the Newcomer funeral home Tuesday night while services were held for a mother and son recently gunned down in their apartment.Full Story >
The parking lot was packed at the Newcomer funeral home Tuesday night while services were held for a mother and son recently gunned down in their apartment.Full Story >
According to the coroner, the crash was fatal.Full Story >
According to the coroner, the crash was fatal.Full Story >
Shawnte Darden of West Price Hill said he was trying to be nice when he offered a woman a job, an offer he says prompted her boyfriend to go into a jealous rage and attack him.Full Story >
Shawnte Darden of West Price Hill said he was trying to be nice when he offered a woman a job, an offer he says prompted her boyfriend to go into a jealous rage and attack him.Full Story >
Florence police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for placing a skimmer at an area ATM.Full Story >
Florence police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for placing a skimmer at an area ATM.Full Story >