Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled. (Source: WESH/CNN)

KISSIMMEE, FL (WESH/CNN) – Deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy when they found him passed out drunk, after which the boy allegedly admitted he wanted to kill many students at his former school.

The teenager, who was found lying on the sidewalk Saturday, told deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office he drank an entire bottle of liquor from his parents’ liquor cabinet and took a bunch of “happy pills.”

During subsequent interviews, the 13-year-old told deputies he “wanted to die and see God” and “wanted to be the next school shooter” by killing "a lot of kids" at Westside K-8 School in Osceola County, FL.

The boy had previously been expelled from the school for making threats.

Detectives searched the teenager’s PlayStation, on which they allegedly found pictures of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz and a photo of the Columbine school shooting.

"It is very concerning to me. One, the safety of my child at this school – I don't want anything to happen to her,” said concerned parent Simcha Brooks.

Another concerned father says he worries every waking minute about school shootings.

"It's like playing Russian Roulette right now, bringing your kids to school,” said parent Mike Campanian.

The teenager has been charged with felony aggravated stalking.

Brooks says he hopes the 13-year-old gets much-needed counseling.

"I just wish they could get that help, instead of just incarcerating someone and basically forgetting about them. You need to help these children,” he said.

