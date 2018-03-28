Woman sentenced to prison for pointing gun at toddler

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.

Fasshon Shivers was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to attempted kidnapping and a gun specification. A felony charge of kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment were dropped.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old took the photo at her Columbus home and texted it to the child's father May 31. The woman's lawyer says Shivers was "overwhelmed" and "trying to force the father to be a better dad."

The child is currently in her father's custody.

Shivers will be eligible for early release after serving one year in prison.

